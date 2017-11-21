Live-fire stage conducted at the firing ranges along frontline zone - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Army has conducted live-fire stage at various firing ranges along the frontline zone.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD), firing was carried out within Command-Staff War Games.

Notably, in accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Command-Staff War Games (CSWG) within the framework of the operational training of the troops started on November 16.

Report presents video of the live-fire stage at various firing ranges along frontline zone.