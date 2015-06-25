Events to mark 97th anniversary of Azerbaijani Armed Forces announced

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry announced the list of events to be held on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, according to the instructions of the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, have been planned activities in special army units, military units, schools and special purpose garrisons ( in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Nakhchivan cities), officers administrative buildings.

According to the plan, Alley of Martyrs in Baku to be visited, also will be organized a meeting of the staff with veterans of the armed forces and war veterans, to be held cultural events with participation of the local executive authorities, representatives of public organizations of veterans, workers of culture and arts, to be held a solemn procession of army personnel, performances of military orchestras in the parks, will be shows films about the army, and etc.