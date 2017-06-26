Leadership of Ministry of Defense visits Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs on June 26.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

First, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid wreaths and flowers at the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the grave of Zarifa Aliyeva, and honored their memory.

Then the Defense Ministry’s officials visited the Alley of martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the shehids (martyrs) and the Eternal Flame monument, raised up in memory of our compatriots who died in the battles for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland.