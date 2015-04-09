Large-scale military exercises start in Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov visited the places where exercises are being carried out and got familiar with the state of techniques and military units in the field situation and checked their readiness. Report was told by the Defense Ministry.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited various training points in the landfill and checked the participation of personnel, weapons and combat equipments at the night exercises and the quality of the work done on the general preparation.

Trainings are underway.