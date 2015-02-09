Kyrgyz Defense Minister arrives in Baku

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Abibilla Kudayberdiyev will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on February,10.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the visit Kyrgyz Defense Minister's meeting planned at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A delegation led by A. Kudayberdiyev to visit Armed Forces Military Academy, High Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, Training Centre of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Official visit of minister Abibilla Kudayberdiyev will last to February,13.