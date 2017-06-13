Joint tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey continue - VIDEO

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The joint tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, launched on June 12, are continuing, Report informs citing Defence ministry press-service.

According to the scenario of joint tactical exercises, at the next stage the units of the Combined-Arms Army, various force structures and the Armed Forces of Turkey have been put on alert and moved forward to the concentration areas.

In accordance with the combat readiness plan, the formations and units were brought to a state of complete combat readiness.

Joint exercises that will last until June 16, involved up to 5,000 troops, more than 250 military and special equipment.