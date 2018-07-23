Joint projects that enhance the combat capabilities of the Air Force of Azerbaijan were discussed

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 23, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the delegation led by the General Director of Turkish Aerospace Industries Company Temel Kotil.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, issues of organization of mutual visits of expert groups in the field of aviation within the framework of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, exchange of experience among specialists, military education and other issues of interest were discussed.The sides also touched upon the implementation of various programs, including joint projects to study and apply a new generation of combat aircraft and helicopters capable of enhancing the capabilities of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.