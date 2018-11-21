Issues discussed at Baku meeting between Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Turkish and Georgian chiefs of staff unveiled

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/1350e5668f28d9c6e2e55a579240a7d4/3c39e2fe-350d-4115-88aa-20b57181dcfe_292.jpg

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ “The fourth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian military officials will be held in Turkey," Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said.

Report informs that he spoke at a press conference on the results of the third trilateral meeting in Baku.

He noted that the Baku meeting of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Güler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Major General Vladimir Chachibaia was held on the basis of instructions from the leadership of the three fraternal countries.

The minister noted that the military-political situation in the region was discussed during the meeting: "The Baku meeting confirms that the cooperation of the three fraternal countries is at a strategic level. The purpose of the meeting is to ensure the security of strategic and economic projects implemented by the three states in the region, and support for peace and stability in the region. "

Hasanov noted that a report on the activities of the working group over the past few years has been heard at the meeting:

"We have approved an activity plan for 2019. The issue of the territorial integrity of states and the inviolability of borders was raised at the meeting based on international law. The trilateral cooperation of the armies of the three countries at a higher level was confirmed at the meeting. It is planned to deepen cooperation in the military, military educational, military medical and other fields, and we have made a decision in this connection. At present, the tripartite command and staff exercises are held in Turkey to ensure the security of economic projects. Starting this year, the military force has been used in the exercises. The next trilateral meeting will be held in Turkey."