Issue on expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizadeh met with Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, Gamar Javad Bajva.

Report was told by the embassy, during the meeting, the sides discussed the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, provocations implemented by the occupying country, the necessity of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir issues on the basis of UN resolutions and stressed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan will continue to support each other.

They also exchanged views on the efforts made by Pakistan and Azerbaijan in ensuring peace and stability in the region, prospects of further strengthening military and military-technical cooperation between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, mutual visits, enhancement of experience exchange and implementation of new joint projects.