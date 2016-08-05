Iranian Ambassador introduces new military attaché to Minister Zakir Hasanov

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 5, Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mohsen Pak Aayeen.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister noted that the meetings of the presidents of the two countries play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran as well as adding that the ties in the military sphere also successfully continue.

The sides discussed the current state of cooperation in the military field, the prospects for development of relations in the sphere of military education and military medicine as well as exchanged views on regional issues.

During the meeting the Ambassador M.Pakaein introduced to Minister of Defense the newly appointed military attaché of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Colonel Ali Seify.

Colonel-General Z.Hasanov congratulated the military attaché on his appointment and wished him success in his future activity aimed at increasing cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries.