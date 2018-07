© mod.gov.az

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 25 the missile boats "Peykan" and "Joshan" of the Iran’s Naval Forces arrived in Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup - 2018" international competition to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.