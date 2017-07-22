Iran and Kazakhstan’s warships arrived in Baku

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ In order to participate in the international competition "Sea Cup-2017" to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, the missile boats "Peykan" and "Joshan" of the Iran’s Naval Forces and the rocket-artillery ships "Kazakhstan" and "Sariarka", as well as the hydrographic vessel "Zhayik" of the Kazakhstan’s Naval Forces arrived in Baku on July 22.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan will take part in the competitions, which will be held from 1 to 11 August.