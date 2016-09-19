Five littoral states to launch 'Caspian 2016' international exercises

Baku.19 September. REPORT.AZ/ International exercises will be launched in the Caspian Sea on September 20 with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Iran.

Report informs citing the Russian media, 'Caspian 2016' exercises will be held in Astrakhan province section of the Caspian Sea.

Over 600 manpower and 100 techniques will take part in the exercises.

According to the information, international conference entitled 'Global trends of risk and priorities of international cooperation' will be held in Astrakhan on September 22.