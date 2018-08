© mod.gov.az

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2018 approved by the Minister of Defense, the crews of Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) improve combat skills.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The main purpose of training is to improve the skills to control IFVs in difficult terrain and their successful use in real combat conditions to increase the combat capability of the crews.