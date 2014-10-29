Hikmat Khaligov: "A number of changes made in Azerbaijani Armed Forces' staff"

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I would like to say something about the measures carried out by the staff of Organization-Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense in current year that a number of changes have been made in the staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces' headquarters, military units, special military educational institutions and military organizations and agencies."

Report informs, the chief of the Organization-Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Hikmat Khaligov noted it in his article published in the "Azerbaijani Army" newspaper. He also stated that the changes in staff target to improve the army control in high level and to save the state financial costs for keeping Armed Forces. "Such measures implemented to increase combat readiness are purposefully being carried out."