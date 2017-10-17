Heads of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey held a meeting

© Report

Tbilisi.17 October. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting with the participation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Republic, General of the Army Hulusi Akar and the Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia was held in Tbilisi on October 17.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, during the meeting, the military-political situation in the region, regional security issues were discussed in detail and the exchange of views on the prospects for tripartite military cooperation was held.

Noting the negative impact of international terrorism and aggressive separatism on peace, stability and development in the region, the sides stressed the importance of joint actions to confront threats directed against the security of states.

The heads of the Armed Forces considered the prospects for military cooperation, the holding of tripartite military exercises and a number of other areas of joint activity.

At the end of the meeting, a joint protocol was signed.