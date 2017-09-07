Heads of Russian and Azerbaijani General Staffs to meet

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Army General Valeri Gerasimov will meet with the First Deputy Defence Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov.

Report informs citing the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Ministry of Defence, the meeting will be held as part of the working visit of V. Gerasimov to Azerbaijan.

Chief of the Russian General Staff arrived in Baku to hold talks with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Colonel General Petr Pavel on urgent questions of international security.

According to the press service of the Russian Defence Ministry, meeting between V.Gerasimov and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is also planned as part of the visit.