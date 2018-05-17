Heads of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia held a trilateral meeting

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of heads of military schools of the three countries was held at the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the delegations paid tribute to the memory of the great leader and laid flowers at his monument erected on the territory of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.

Major General Fizuli Salakhov, the Chief of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, greeting the guests, stressed the importance of holding this meeting. He expressed confidence that such meetings would contribute to strengthening friendship among the officer and teaching staff of military educational institutions, as well as expanding ties in military educational and other spheres of mutual interest.

The Commandant of the Turkish Military Academy, Brigadier General Ismail Güzeller and the Rector of the National Defense Academy of Georgia, Colonel Zaza Japaridze having expressed gratitude for the organization of this high-level meeting in Baku, emphasized that the holding of such events would make a worthy contribution to the exchange of experience and the implementation of major programs and projects among military educational institutions.

The sides expressed hope that these meetings would be lengthy, and they would be held in a more extended format in the future, as well as expressed readiness to adopt the best practices of the fraternal states and work with them.

Then, briefings were presented on the history, stages of development and educational processes of the military educational institutions of the three countries.

The guests visited the gym, classrooms and warehouses of armored vehicles of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, got acquainted with the educational process of the military institution.

Following the meeting, a joint protocol was signed.