Heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Armed Forces meet in Ankara

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 4, the first meeting of the heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Armed Forces was held in Ankara.

Report informs referring to the Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Necdet Ozel, Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Major-General Vakhtang Kapanadze attended the meeting.

They discussed the issues on trilateral military cooperation, regional stability and security.