 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakir Hasanov visits Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/  Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski and inspected the facilities where the major construction work is being carried out on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham AliyevReport informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry. 

    The Minister of Defense checked the implementation of the instructions that have previously given in connection with the progress of the construction work. The Minister gave concrete instructions on the qualitative and timely completion of the work.

    Colonel General Hasanov once again stressed the importance of improvement of the social conditions of the cadets, and gave relevant instructions in connection with the creation of such service conditions, that would meet the highest standards for the future officers, as well as with solving of some other issues.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi