Funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund unveiled

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ The funds allocated to the Armed Force Relief Fund has been announced.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry that according to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 2 January 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 96.449.530,00 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213.577,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 15.136,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

Notably, the Fund was approved by Decree No 755 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002.