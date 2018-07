© mod.gov.az

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Under the order of Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, a group of servicemen visited the graves of 2-year-old Zakhra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Guliyeva died as a result of Armenian provocation in Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district a year ago.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.