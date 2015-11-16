 Top
    Close photo mode

    Global Firepower: Azerbaijan takes 64th place for military power in the world

    The top three in the ranking of the military power are the United States, Russia and China

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Global Firepower updated the rating for the military power of the world countries.

    Report informs referring to the website of Global Firepower, the ranking, which includes 126 countries, accounted for more than 50 factors, including the number and scale of military technology infrastructure, human resources, and defense spending.

    Azerbaijan is rated 64th with a military budget exceeding 3 billion dollars. Turkey is located on the 10th place ranking, Armenia - on the 74th, Georgia - 75 th.

    First place in the military might have taken by the United States, then followed by Russia and China.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi