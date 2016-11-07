Georgian Defense Minister: Launching military exercises is internal affair of Azerbaijan

Tbilisi. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Georgian side pays special attention to the development of trilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan and Turkey. It is of great importance for us."

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria told reporters.

According to him, vectors of development of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey have already been determined: "We are continuing to work in this direction. Works are underway to reach higher level of the trilateral cooperation."

The minister, also, commented on the extensive discussions in some circles arisen to due to preparation of the Azerbaijani army to large-scale military exercises: "Azerbaijan is a sovereign state and to hold military exercises is its internal affair. We neither see any threat in these exercises nor are worried."

L.Izoria, also, stressed importance of cooperation between Georgia and NATO for the region: "Turkey is a NATO member. We are closely collaborating both with Turkey and the NATO. On November 10, for the first time in its history, NATO will conduct ground military exercises in the territory of a non-member country - in Georgia. I think it is an indicative of our high level relations. I believe that our cooperation will be of great importance for the region."