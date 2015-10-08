General Staff Chief of Turkish Armed Forces visits Shamkir military unit

Baku. 8 October.REPORT.AZ/ General Staff Chief of Turkish Armed Forces visited Shamkir military unit. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, minister of defense, colonel-general Zakir Hasanov and Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces, army generalHulusi Akarthat is on official visit to Azerbaijan were in the military unit.

During official welcoming ceremony of the guest of honour orchestra played Turkey's National Anthem and state anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Then national leader Heydar Aliyev’s monument in the territory of the Shamkir military unit was visited, flowers were laid down at the monument.

Turkish general got acquainted with Heydar Aliyev corner in the staff and signed distinguished visitor’s book. The guest was informed about the history of establishment of the union, its activity, structure, combat readiness of the military unit, support, mental and psychological state of the personnel, social conditions and works carried out recently.

Visit of the delegation to Azerbaijan finished.