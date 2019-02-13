General: The latest capabilities of Azerbaijani Army deserve commendation

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/813e17be5339b927c2f282c48bc3df4a/29277098-fdae-4619-a393-61a17cc63da9_292.jpg

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are among the 50 most powerful armies in the world," Chief of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Lieutenant-General Arzu Rahimov said at the event on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the establishment of the State Service.

According to Report, he also added that the great victories of the Azerbaijani Army prove that: "In April 2016, when our Army faced the next military provocation of Armenia, this was proven by the liberation from occupation of two thousand hectares of Agdere, Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts, and the withdrawal of more than 11,000 hectares of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the enemy control in May 2018. As a result of the successful Nakhchivan operation, we have full control over 11,000 hectares of land. It was a very successful operation.

"At the same time, the returned lands are of strategic nature. These lands allow us to fully control the road connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh. That is, the Nakhchivan operation once again shows that the Azerbaijani people and state will never reconcile with occupation and will restore their territorial integrity in any way.

"The work done last year concerning our combat ability, of course, deserves to be encouraged”.