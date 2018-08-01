Funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund unveiled

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund has been announced.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, according to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 August 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 92.819.877,45 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213.577,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 11936,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

Notably, Relief Fund was approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002.