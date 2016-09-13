Amount received by Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund to September 1 announced

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Funds received by Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund up to September 1, were announced.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the approved decree No.755 of President of Azerbaijan Republic dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 September 2016, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 76.261.691,80 manats, dollar account amounted to 212.373,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 4193,69 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.