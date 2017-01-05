Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The funds received by Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund until January 1 unveiled.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the approved decree No.755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 January 2017, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 79.212.496,09 manats, dollar account amounted to 212.373,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 5935,69 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.