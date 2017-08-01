Funds received by Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund until August 1 named

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of funds received by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund to August 1, was announced.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the approved decree No. 755 of President of Azerbaijan Republic dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 August 2016, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 84.044.509,72 manats, dollar account amounted to 212.873,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 8036,0 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.