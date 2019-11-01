Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until November 1 announced

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 November 2019, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to AZN 104,234,547.81, dollar account amounted to USD 213,577.88, the euro account amounted to EUR 17,566 and the ruble account amounted to RUR 5000.0, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.