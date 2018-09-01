Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund made public

Baku.1 September 2018. REPORT.AZ/ The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until September 1 have been announced.

Report informs citing the press service for the Ministry of Defense that prior to 1 September 2018 the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 93.412.236,19 Manats, the dollar account amounted to 213.577,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 12436,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

The Fund was approved by Decree No 755 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002.