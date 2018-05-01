 Top
    Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund exceed 90 mln AZN

    The amount gathered as of May 1 was announced

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of the funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until April 1, was announced.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    According to the approved decree No 755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 May 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 90.425.728,04 manats, dollar account amounted to 213.577,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 11036,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

