Formations of rocket troops and artillery in Azerbaijan launch live-fire exercises

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Live-fire exercises were conducted in units and formations of rocket and artillery troops according to the combat readiness plan approved by Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

On artillery exercises carried out in the field, taking into account the fighting experience, gained during the April battles, units fulfilled the tasks on interoperability, gun control and shooting from different firing positions.

Artillery strikes were made on single and group targets in the hidden and open positions throughout the depth of echelon formation of the imaginary enemy with the use of optical and electronic reconnaissance, unmanned aerial vehicles as well as special forces carrying out artillery reconnaissance.

Defence Ministry's leadership highly appreciated the combat readiness, skills and interoperability of combat crews of different rocket systems and artillery weapons.