​Five Caspian states confirm participation in naval biathlon contest 2015 — commander

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ An international naval contest Caspian Sea-2015 will be held for the first time next year with teams from all littoral states taking part, informs Report citing Sputnik.

Confirmations have been received from all future participants. Such a naval competition is unparalleled in the world, the Caspian Flotilla’s commander, Captain 1st Class Ildar Akhmerov, told a news conference on Friday.

“The contest will look pretty much like the tank biathlon. The ships and their crews will compete in the northern part of the Caspian on the sea, and armoured personnel carriers on the ground. Some central proving grounds will used, too,” Akhmerov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry, which pioneered the idea, is in the process of drafting the contest’s road map. The first events are due in March and the final phase is scheduled for August. The contests to be held on the sea are going to be most entertaining ones. The crews will compete in speed, performance of routine duties and artillery fire against surface and air targets. Every shot fired wide is punishable with an extra loop, precisely the way it happens in tank biathlon.

Each country will delegate two ships — the main and stand-by ones. The Caspian Flotilla will delegate two newest ships capable of developing a speed of 30 knots (approximately 60 kilometres per hour).

Also in 2015 Russia’s Caspian flotilla will participate in two international events — a trilateral exercise jointly with the naval forces of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the summer, and a bilateral international exercise together with Azerbaijan’s naval force.

“The exercises will practice manoeuvring and rescue operations on the sea. Artillery firing practice, anti-terrorist operations and measures to safeguard economic activity on the sea will follow,” Akhmerov said.