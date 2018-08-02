First episode of "Sea Cup-2018" contest was performed VIDEO

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Warships crews of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan, participating in the "Sea Cup-2018" contest, have performed the first episode of the first stage of the competition.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, in the course of the competition on maritime training, the military seamen have carried out the tasks on anchoring and buoy mooring. At the end of the stage, according to the decision of the board of referees, the winners of this episode will be determined.At the next stage, the military seamen will demonstrate their skills in struggling against water inflow control on a coastal training complex.