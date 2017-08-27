Fire occurred in the territory of the military unit

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ A fire occurred today at the weapons storage of the military unit of the Ministry of Defense.

Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, as a result of the fire an explosion was observed on the territory of the military unit.

A group consisting of representatives of the relevant structures is at the scene of the incident to find out the causes of the fire and take the necessary security measures.

According to information to the present time, there are no dead or injured servicemen.