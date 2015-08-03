Establishing of Committee of Caspian countries Navy commanders to be reviewed by the end of 2015

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Question of establishing a Committee of Commanders of the Navy and the Navy Forces of the Caspian littoral states will be reviewed before the end of 2015.

Report informs citing Russian TASS, Russian Navy Commander Admiral Viktor Chirkov said at the opening of tenders "Caspian Cup" and "Caspian derby" on Monday.

"Until the end of the year, next meeting is planned to discuss the issue of the Committee of Commanders of the Navy and the Navy Forces of Caspian states", said V.Chirkov.