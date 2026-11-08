November 8 is one of the most glorious chapters in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijani statehood, marking the triumph of national will, an unbreakable spirit and unwavering unity, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, Chief of Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS), said in a congratulatory letter to the SBS personnel on the occasion of Victory Day.

"This historic day has become an enduring symbol of our people's faith in justice, love for the homeland and determination to fight for our sacred lands," the head of the State Border Service said, as quoted by Report.

The message emphasizes that thanks to the far-sighted policy, unwavering determination and wise military leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who is resolutely pursuing the state strategy established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 ended in a great victory for the Azerbaijani people.

"State Border Service personnel also demonstrated combat skills, high professionalism, courage and selflessness in securing this glorious victory, honourably fulfilling their sacred duty to the homeland.

The restoration of state borders in the territories liberated from occupation and the reorganization of the border protection and defence system became one of the most important stages of the State Border Service's historic mission. Today, the Azerbaijani national flag, proudly flying over these lands, is a source of immense pride and honor for every Azerbaijani border guard," the congratulatory message reads.