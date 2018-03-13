During the exercises, terrain reconnaissance was conducted

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited one of the observation posts of the exercises, Report informs cititng Ministry of Defence press-service.

The reports of commanders, deputy commanders and chiefs of services of the Army Corpses and formations, including other officials were heard, and tasks for the use of forces and equipment on the ground were clarified.

Having visited the posts established on the territory in the field conditions and in the training points of various ranges, the Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions in connection with the use of military equipment, ammunition, and participation of military personnel in the exercises, as well as the exact accomplishment of tasks and orders.