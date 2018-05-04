Deputy Chief of General Staff: Large-scale trainings demonstrate strength and power of Azerbaijani Army

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 4 May REPORT.AZ/ A scientific-practical conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Armed Forces was held at the Military Medical Faculty.

The event was attended by officers of the Ministry of Defense, the teaching staff of the Azerbaijan Medical University and representatives of the public.

The participants of the conference paid tribute to the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs) who gave their lives for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - General Lieutenant, Head of the Department of Military Education and Training, lieutenant general Nizam Osmanov opened the conference with speech. Lieutenant general N.Osmanov said that while speaking about the 100th years anniversary of the formation of the Azerbaijani Army, it is necessary to emphasize the invaluable services of the great leader and wise statesman Heydar Aliyev, who gave us the history.

"It is an important duty of everyone, who serves in the army to assert properly the confidence of the Supreme Commander- in –Chief Ilham Aliyev," said lieutenant-general N.Osmanov. Continuing his speech, he emphasized that the political course of the great leader was resolutely implemented by its worthy follower, the Head of state, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. “As a result of the attention and care of the army, the army is rapidly developing in every field. Through effective work carried out in order to fully adapt our army to modern standards under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army became the most powerful army in the region. Large-scale operational- tactical trainings in different levels are being conducted and such trainings demonstrate the strength and power of our Army. "