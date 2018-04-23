Delegation of Azerbaijan Naval Forces leaves for Tehran

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by the acting commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan captain 1st rank Zaur Hummatov is participating in the 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS 2018) that is held in Tehran.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the symposium that will last until April 25th, the Navy commanders from 35 countries will discuss issues of cooperation in the sphere of maritime security, regional maritime problems, development of relations among the Indian Ocean countries.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also take part in the 3rd meeting of the commanders of the Naval Forces of the Caspian countries, which is organized simultaneously with the symposium. During the meeting, an exchange of views will be held on cooperation in the field of ensuring the regional security.