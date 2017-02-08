Azerbaijani MoD officials discuss preparations for International Army Games

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan held a working meeting with the Commander of theCaspian flotilla of Russia, Rear Admiral Sergey Pinchuk, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defence of Russian Federation.

The meeting was held in Makhachkala as part of the preparation for International Army Games.

"During the conversation, which took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the sides discussed issues related to the organization and conduct of the competition for naval training among the crews of surface ships" Sea Cup 2017", stated in the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Azerbaijani delegation familiarized with the "Caspian" training complex of damage control and also visited the command post training field units of the Marine Corps "Scorpion", where there were stages of international competitions "Sea Cup - 2016", "The Cup of the Caspian Sea - 2015" and the "Caspian derby 2015".