Defense Ministry: There are no problems with power supply in military units

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ There are no problems with power supply in military units of Azerbaijani army.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

It was reported that in order to fully ensure the operation of the military infrastructure, all military units of the Ministry of Defense, military medical institutions, logistics, communications, intelligence, including special purpose military educational institutions and other facilities are supplied with sources of energy operating in a special regime. If there are any problems with the supply of electricity, these power sources are automatically started. Military units, service and combat activities continue without interruption.

It was noted that, if necessary, the Ministry of Defense is ready to help in the power supply to ensure the operation of important civil infrastructure facilities (hospitals, kindergartens, maternity homes, etc.).