Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Several strategic heights and settlements released

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani civilians have killed and wounded as a result of tensions along the contact line, which arose after diversion of the Armenian armed forces on the night of April 2.

Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry.

A breakthrough of the forefront defense line of the Armenian army has been achieved, several strategic heights and settlements released on Apr. 2, Azerbaijani defense ministry said in a statement.

The breakthrough took place in the result of counter-attack of the Azerbaijani army on the frontline, according to the ministry.

Six Armenian tanks, 15 gun mounts and reinforced engineering structures have been destroyed and more than 100 servicemen of the Armenian armed forces were wounded and killed during the fights, the ministry said.

Twelve servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces heroically died, one Mi-24 helicopter was shot down and one tank damaged by a mine, according to the ministry.