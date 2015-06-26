Defense Ministry officials visited Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The leadership and the staff of the Defense Ministry led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov visited the Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs on June 26, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

Report informs, they laid on the monument of Heydar Aliyev and the grave of Zarifa Aliyeva and respected and honored the memories.

Then, the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers on the graves of martyrs and "Eternal Flame" complex erected in memory of the martyrs who died in the battles for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.