Defense Ministry official: Armenians leave frontline areas

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Journalists need to be careful while writing about the Ministry of Defense, in general, about Armed Forces, because power of the word is sharper than weapon."

Report was told by the General major Rasim Aliyev, Chief of the Department for Spiritual-Psychological Preparation and Public Relations.

R.Aliyev speaking in the event held by Press Council, "Peaceful World" Public Union and the Ministry of Defense on the topic of psychological and practical training of journalists working in extreme conditions said that Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has a special order regarding journalists working on the frontline: "Armenian websites write that Armenians leave frontline areas due to danger. It is a result of works carried out by us. Patriot is not a person with a weapon in the trench, everybody fulfilling its duty honestly is a patriot."

R.Aliyev said that military journalists may be ranked in the future. "We want journalists of this field to be involved in certain trainings and courses and confer military ranks passing exams successfully. We do it for the sake of future. I think that we will achieve this with your support."