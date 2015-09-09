Defense Ministry confirmed conscription of reserve troops - PHOTOS

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has clarified issue of conscription of reserve troops.

Report informs citing press service of the Ministry, reservists called to command and staff war games, conducted in accordance with a plan approved by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev: "Within the framework of war games which began on September 6 over 6 000 reserve troops conscripted in order to verify the level of implementation of tasks.

As part of combat training the personnel of this category will perform practical exercises on use of weapons and military equipment at various landfills in conditions close to real war, combat shooting and also held moral and psychological training and training in other areas."