Defense Ministry hosts TV employees preparing military programs

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry held a meeting with various television workers preparing military programs.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Having greeted journalists on behalf of the Minister of Defense, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel - Chief of Main Department for Personnel, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev spoke about the reforms carried out in recent years in the army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and also work done in the sphere of strengthening the military power of the country.

Speaking about important events conducted due to attention and concern of the country's leadership in the development of army construction, the Deputy Minister noted that media representatives should also make every effort for comprehensive media coverage of the progress in this area.

The participants of the meeting shared their views on effective propaganda of military-patriotic topics, as well as about informing the public about the work carried out in the field of army construction and the combat training of military personnel.

Representatives of creative teams representing various television companies, highlighting the importance of such meetings for mutual cooperation, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for fruitful joint work.