Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Armenians fired residential settlements on contact line

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Facing military failure Armenian criminal regime attempted to commit one more sabotage to compensate recent failures on the frontline as well as significant loss of manpower and military equipment.

Report informs citing official website of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry,

On the night of April 2, all positions on the frontline fired using large-caliber weapons, mortars, grenade launchers and artillery. As well as several settlements, near the contact line of the troops, which densely populated by civilian population, subjected to the enemy fire. Command of our Armed Forces assessed the operational condition and decided to conduct an immediate response in order to prevent the expansion of military activity and operation of the opposite side.

As a result of joint, cooperated activities of the unions, artillery units and other types of troops located in the most tense direction, Aghdere-Tartar-Aghdam and Khojavand-Fuzuli, response measures carried out against Armenian armed forces in a short period.

Press and the public will be informed about the incidents occurring on the frontline. We call representatives of media do not use unofficial, unspecified and biased information.